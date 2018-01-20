Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. | PTI

JAMMU: Four people, including a BSF jawan, were injured after Pakistan violated ceasefire for the third consecutive day today in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir along the International Border, officials said.

Pakistan rangers targeted villages along the IB from Chenab river (Akhnoor) to R S Pura throughout the night in heavy unprovoked shelling and firing, a BSF officer told PTI.

The firing and shelling were still underway when the reports last came in this morning, he said.

The officer said Pakistan was targeting civilian villages to cause death and destruction and added that the BSF was giving them a befitting reply.

He said a BSF jawan in Pargwal sector was injured in the heavy firing and shelling and was later hospitalised.

The Pakistan rangers continued to fire and launch shells along the IB in Arnia, Ramgarh, Samba and Hiranagar sectors till 5 am, a police official said.

Two people were injured in Kanachak sector of Akhnoor, and a girl sustained minor splinter injuries, the official said.

Between 8,000 to 9,000 people living along the IB migrated to safer places and most of them were living with their relatives, the official said.

Over 1,000 people are housed in camps in R S Pura, Samba and Kathua areas, he said.

Educational institutes have been closed for next three days along the IB and the LoC in Jammu region by authorities in wake of increased tension along the Indo-Pak border, officials said.

Two security forces jawans and as many civilians were killed and 35 others injured in mortar shelling by the Pakistani troops on civilian areas and BoPs along the International Border and the LoC in four districts yesterday, officials said.