LUCKNOW: The 11-year-old girl student of class VI who was arrested and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board after she allegedly stabbed a class I student in their school, was granted interim bail by the Board on Friday.

The girl was booked under sections 324 and 325 of IPC for attacking the boy with a vegetable knife, inflicting injuries on his chest and abdomen.

During the hearing before the JJB, the advocate representing the girl presented documents establishing her age as 11 years. The Board granted her interim bail on a personal bond and fixed January 30 as the next date of hearing.

Earlier, late on Thursday night, the school’s principal, who was arrested during the day on charges of covering up the incident and tampering with evidence, was granted bail.

The girl, identified in a photo by the victim and interrogated by women police officials in plain clothes, has admitted to the crime. The culprit was sent to the Barabanki juvenile reform home after being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

On Tuesday morning, the student of class 1 was stabbed multiple times inside the school in Aliganj. The profusely bleeding boy was rushed to the KGMU Trauma Centre and is still recuperating. The girl allegedly stabbed the boy with a vegetable knife to get a holiday declared in the school. Chief Minister

Yogi Adityanath visited the victim at the hospital on Thursday morning.

The school administration on Friday closed the institution for the next two days in the wake of strong protest on Thursday by parents demanding immediate action against the school management. The protesting parents could be pacified only after police arrived and placed the principal under arrest.