LUCKNOW: Calling upon seers to come together and play a role in nation-building, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, without referring to the Ram Temple issue, urged them not to make demands as everything would be done in due course without their demanding it.

The chief minister cited the examples of yoga and the Kumbh getting global recognition. “Similarly, all the popular demands will be met,” he assured the congregation of seers while addressing them during a ‘Sant Samagam’ programme organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) during the ongoing Magh Mela in Allahabad on Friday.

The CM’s observation came in response to VHP leaders’ demand for a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya while opening the meet.

Yogi chose the occasion to warn society against the divisive forces, both internal and external—which, he claimed, were at work to divide society along religious, caste and communal lines.

“The unity of Hinduism is at a crossroads. Several forces are spreading canards and misconceptions in society about ‘sanatan’ values,” he said, adding that lakhs of saints and seers of this country had the power to defeat such forces and meet challenges head-on.

Elaborating on the power of sainthood, he said there was one section of society with no familial responsibility. “Their (seers’) religion, if any, should be ‘Rashtradharm’, their wish, if any, should be peoples’ welfare,” he observed.

He assured the saints that he had not changed and that he fully shared their concerns. But at the same time, he also reminded them of their responsibilities and sought their support in protecting the nation’s values and heritage.

Sending a terse message, he reiterated his resolve to work for the development of all sections of society equally.

“Today my government has completed ten months in office. I think we have worked for the development of all without discriminating on the lines of caste and community. But I will not follow the policy of appeasement either,” asserted Yogi.

“It is being alleged that stray cows are destroying farms and crops. There are around 12 lakh saints who have ashrams. They should take responsibility of such cattle,” Yogi added. He said the state government would build cow shelters in each district where up to 12,000 cattle would be accommodated.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to cleaning up river Ganga and its tributaries under the ‘Namami Gange Mission’ and promised to organise a Kumbh in 2019 conforming to the status it deserved, drawing crores from all over the world.