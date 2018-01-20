NEW DELHI: “I’ve been told to stick to facts, not fantasies.” That curt response from Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar drew loud applause from the huge crowd gathered at the Durbar Hall of the Taj Diplomatic Hotel in New Delhi, venue of the third Raisina Dialogue which concluded on Thursday.

Jaishankar, who was taking part in the final public session of the dialogue titled A Disruptive World: Solutions for Tomorrow, was responding to a long-winded, plaintive query from a young woman in a hijab, who demanded to know why “Indian terrorism in Balochistan and Kashmir” had not been discussed at the forum.

General (Retd) David Howell Petraeus, former CIA chief and commander of US forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, who shared the dais with Jaishankar and the French secretary general for foreign affairs, Maurice Gourdault-Montagne, responded to the rest of the question.

“As director of the CIA, and commander of International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan, I never once heard the term ‘Indian State-sponsored terrorism’,” said Petraeus, who quit as CIA chief in November 2012, after the FBI accused him of providing classified information to his biographer, Paula Broadwell, with whom he was allegedly having an affair. This year, the Raisina Dialogue, organized by Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation, had “Managing Disruptive Transitions” as the theme.

In his opening remarks at the same session, Jaishankar, who is set to retire end of the month, listed what he asserted were the main global disruptive trends. These included the rise of China, the geo-political choices made by the US (like the Iraq War, the spat with Russia, and position on Pakistan) terrorism and non-market forces like connectivity and restrictive trade practices. And “India,” he quipped, “is the solution.”

He also went on to assert that the disruption created by China had actually helped India, which was emulating some Chinese achievements. In some ways, “India’s presence today is also being felt due to China,” he said.