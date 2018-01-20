JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Government announced in the state assembly on Saturday that the Station House Officer of Hiranagar police station in Jammu will be suspended till the magisterial probe into a minor girl's gruesome murder is completed.

The opposition National Conference legislators disrupted the proceedings of the assembly saying unless the SHO and Deputy Superintendent of Police were suspended, they would not allow the house to function.

The National Conference MLAs said when the minor 8-year old 'Bakerwal' girl had gone missing on January 12, why did the concerned police officers wait till her body was discovered?

The government said a minor boy has been arrested in this incident and he has confessed to the crime before the police.

The opposition raised serious doubts on the government's statement arguing as to how a minor boy could kidnap the girl and keep her in his custody for a week without other accomplices.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri told the assembly that the government has decided to suspend the concerned SHO till the magisterial probe will be completed.