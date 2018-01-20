NEW DELHI: No Sooner had the Election Commission recommended the President to disqualify 20 of its MLAs for holding offices of profit on Friday, did the BJP up its ante against the Aam Admi Party (AAP), claiming that the ruling outfit in Delhi has transformed from its campaign ‘India against corruption’ to ‘I am corruption’. The party also questioned the AAP’s “moral right” to remain in power and sought resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Those who started their political journey against corruption are themselves corrupt. The Constitution has shown mirror to AAP government, which had become ‘arrogant’ due to its numerical strength in the Delhi Assembly,” said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, adding that the Kejriwal government has become a ‘lame duck’.

Patra also said that the AAP was heading towards becoming the most corrupt political party.

“Many of the Kejriwal cabinet members had to resign. Fifteen of their MLAs have cases against them and 12 were arrested under different charges. In this scenario, the biggest question before the people is whether the Kejriwal government has any moral right to remain in power,” he said.

Jumping the bandwagon, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said, “Kejriwal has no moral right to be in power and he should resign. Half of his cabinet ministers have been removed on corruption charges and the remaining half are embroiled in corruption too.”

Meanwhile, reacting furiously to the EC order, AAP claimed the Chief Election Commissioner was trying to destabilise its government at the behest of the PM.

Seven of these MLAs moved the Delhi HC challenging the EC’s recommendation but the bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal refused to pass any interim order.