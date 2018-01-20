KOLKATA: In what could snowball into yet another Centre-state conflict, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her ire over Centre’s proposal to shut eight ‘commercially unviable’ railway routes in the state which were inaugurated by the Trinamool Congress supremo during her tenure as the railway minister.

The West Bengal chief minister said that Eastern Railways chief commercial manager has written to state chief secretary Malay Kumar De stating that eight railway routes in Sealdah, Howrah and Asansol divisions would be shut unless the state government agrees to bear 50 per cent of the total losses incurred.

The eight routes include Sonarpur-Canning, Kalyani-Kalyani Simanta, Baruipur-Namkhana, Ballygunge-Budge Budge, Shantipur-Nabadwip Ghat and Barasat-Hasnabad in Sealdah division, Burdwan-Katwa in Howrah division and Bhimgarh-Palasthali in Asansol division.

Terming the decision as politically motivated and vindictive, the Trinamool Congress supremo said: “How can they take such a decision without consulting the state government? These are socially-viable projects. Railways have a social responsibility. I will not allow deprivation of Bengal.”

On the loss-sharing proposal, she said that the state is already repaying the Centre Rs 50,000 crore every year as loans taken by the Left Front government.

“Railways is a central government undertaking, why should the state pay? There is a limit to misuse of power and political vendetta. We will not tolerate this,” she added.

Meanwhile, commuters blocked railway tracks at several stations on the eight routes protesting against the move to shut them, causing a delay in schedules of the local trains plying on the routes.