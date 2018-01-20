Yug Tulli, co-owner of Mojo's Bistro being produced at Bhoiwada Court in Mumbai on Saturday. PTI Photo

MUMBAI: The police custody of Yug Tuli, one of the owners of Mojo's Bistro, has been extended till January 22 by the Bhoiwada Court in connection with the Kamala Mills fire.

Tuli, who was arrested by the Mumbai police on January 16, was sent to police custody until today by the Bhoiwada Court.

After evading arrest in the case for days, Tuli had surrendered before the Mumbai Police, saying that he surrendered as his bail plea got rejected.

The Mumbai Police had earlier said that Tuli, who was allegedly absconding, was seen in Hyderabad, while his four-wheeler was seized from his grandfather's place.

Yug Pathak, another owner of the restaurant and the son of former Pune police commissioner K K Pathak, was also arrested in connection with the case.

Around 14 people were killed and 12 suffered critical injuries in the massive fire that broke out at the Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel locality in Mumbai in the wee hours of December 29.