HARYANA: A class 12 student at Swami Vivekanand School allegedly killed the principal of his school by firing four shots from a .32 bore gun here on Saturday.

The incident occurred between 11.30 am and 12 noon, when the principal Ritu Chhabra was in her office. The principal was taken to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Desh Raj told PTI.

Although the boy was caught by locals and handed over to the police, the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

Swami Vivekanand School is located in Jagadhri block of Yamunanagar district of Haryana. The English medium was established in 2004 and is managed by the Pvt. Unaided. The school consists of Grades from 1 to 8 and has got 20 classrooms for instructional purposes.