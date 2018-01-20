NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking quashing of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate granted to the controversial film Padmaavat.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra trashed the petition filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma. The bench said it has to function as a Constitutional court and it has already in its interim order on Thursday had said that the states cannot block a movie from screening. The petitioner submitted before the court that in the light of law and order problems in various states, this court should quash the CBFC certificate.

Padmaavat is set to release on January 25.