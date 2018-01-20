NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the appeal filed against the acquittal of Peepli Live director Mahmood Farooqui in an alleged rape case of 2015 of an American woman.

A bench of Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao said, “It is not a case where strangers met. It is a relationship and they were known to each other.”

On this, the court referred to the email sent by the complainant to Farooqui two days after the alleged rape happened. In the mail, the complainant had written “I love you”. The court asked Grover, “You have argued many cases. In how many cases after the incident, has the victim said ‘I love you’?.”

Grover said, “The petitioner trusted his friend and they were known to each other.”

Farooqui was earlier convicted and sentenced to seven-year jail term by a trial court in New Delhi in 2016. However, the High Court had acquitted him last year.