PANAJI:: Many tourists and commuters were left stranded in Goa as taxi drivers went on a strike, demanding the state government to exempt them from the Supreme Court’s order of installing speed governors.

The taxi drivers also demanded Regional Transport Office (RTOs) to stop harassing them to implement this rule, and among other things.

Talking to ANI, Goa Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai said that there should be a WhatsApp-based application for the Goan taxis.

“Certain things are beyond the ambit of Goa government. Personally, I am against Ola and Uber. I feel there should be a WhatsApp based application for Goan taxis. We are not supporting strikes we are showing solidarity to the Goan taxi owners”, he said.

A strong police force was posted in the coastal belt of Goa to prevent any untoward incident.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had reportedly told the reporters that no action would be taken against those who were maintaining peace during the strike.