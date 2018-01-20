NEW DELHI: Soon, you may be able to make calls and browse the Internet on board flights in the Indian airspace. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Friday issued recommendations to allow in-flight connectivity to facilitate passengers to use the Internet on aircraft.

“We recommend that both Internet and Mobile Communication on Aircraft (MCA) service be permitted as In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) in Indian airspace,” the Trai said in its recommendations, prepared after reviewing comments by stakeholders and open house discussions on the issue. The regulator has also recommended that the rules should apply to all types of aircraft and be the same for both Indian and foreign-registered airlines.

While the recommendations call for permitting the operation of MCA services above a minimum height restriction of 3,000 metres (9,843 ft) in Indian airspace to ensure compatibility with terrestrial mobile networks, they also stipulate providing Internet services through Wi-Fi onboard when electronic devices are only permitted to be used in ‘flight mode’ (during take-off and landing).

As per the recommendations, Trai has also called for establishing a separate category of service providers known as in-flight connectivity (IFC) service providers who “need not necessarily be an Indian entity”. These IFC providers will have to be registered with the Department of Telecom. Experts are upbeat over the recommendations.