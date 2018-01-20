KANPUR: At least two labourers were today killed and three others seriously injured when a wall at the basement of an under-construction site collapsed on Mall road, police said.

Superintendent of Police (East) Anurag Arya said that the labourers were asked to dig soil when the loose soil wall collapsed on them.

The deceased were identified as Manoj alias Vinda (45) and Lavlesh (35), both residents of Pratapgarh, police said.

The other labourers, including Subhash (32), Naresh (21) and Dinesh (24), were also trapped under the soil, the SP added.

The police rushed to the site and began rescue operation, he said.

The labourers were brought out from the debris and sent to the Ursula Horseman Memorial (UHM) hospital where Manoj and Lavlesh were declared brought dead, the SP said.

Circle Officer (Cantt) Ajeet Singh Chauhan said that a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the land owner, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, a resident of Ramadevi.

Additional city magistrate-2 B K Singh said that an inquiry was ordered into the matter and strict action would be taken against the guilty.

There were no pillars, temporary walls and stilts against the soil face to keep the soil from collapsing, Singh said.