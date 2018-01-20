Uttar Pradesh: Two killed in Kanpur parking lot cave-in
By IANS | Published: 20th January 2018 04:58 PM |
Last Updated: 20th January 2018 04:58 PM | A+A A- |
LUCKNOW: Two labourers were killed and an undetermined number feared trapped after a cave-in at an under-construction parking area in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Saturday, police said.
A mound of silt and mud caved in while digging was underway for the multi-level parking area's basement, a police officer said.
The incident occurred around afternoon on the busy Mall Road near Narona Square trapping labourers engaged in digging near the LIC Building when all of a sudden the mud mound collapsed.
A rescue operation was underway, the officer said.
Two dead bodies have been recovered.
Two other injured have been rushed to the Ursula Hospital. Their condition was said to be serious.