Rescue operation continues after basement of a multi level parking in Kanpur's Filkhana collapsed. | Image Courtesy: @ANI

LUCKNOW: Two labourers were killed and an undetermined number feared trapped after a cave-in at an under-construction parking area in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Saturday, police said.

A mound of silt and mud caved in while digging was underway for the multi-level parking area's basement, a police officer said.

The incident occurred around afternoon on the busy Mall Road near Narona Square trapping labourers engaged in digging near the LIC Building when all of a sudden the mud mound collapsed.

A rescue operation was underway, the officer said.

Two dead bodies have been recovered.

Two other injured have been rushed to the Ursula Hospital. Their condition was said to be serious.