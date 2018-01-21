Villager shows a damaged section of his house after shelling from the Pakistani side on the India-Pakistan international border at Arnia Sector about 45km from Jammu on Saturday. | PTI

SRINAGAR: After three days of intense cross border firing and mortar shelling, calm prevailed along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday as guns from both sides fell silent while an army man injured in Pakistani troops firing succumbed to injuries, taking the death toll of people killed in three days to 11.

Defence spokesman based in Udhampur, Colonel N N Joshi told New Indian Express that no ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops was reported from any sector along the LoC in Jammu province today.

He said the guns have fallen silent on both sides but army men deployed along the frontiers are maintaining tight vigil.

The peace also prevailed along the IB in the State.

“The entire stretch of IB in J&K remained calm and peaceful today. There was no incident of ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops today,” BSF spokesman said.

He said except firing for few rounds and shells by Pakistani troops in Arnia sector from 9 to 10 pm yesterday, the entire border in J&K was peaceful today.

Joshi said an army man Chandan Kumar Rai, who was grievously injured in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling in Mendhar sector in Poonch district yesterday, succumbed to injuries at the military hospital today.

Rai, 25, belonged to Nadesar village of Uttar Pradesh and is survived by father.

An official said with guns falling silent on both sides today, the border residents heaved a sigh of relief and some of the people, who had migrated to safer places, returned to their homes to assess the situation.

The IB and LoC remained tense for three days from Thursday after Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire and fired on army and BSF positions and civilian areas along the frontiers.

In three days of firing and mortar shelling by Pakistani troops, 11 people were killed and over four dozen injured.

Among the dead include three army men, two BSF jawans and six civilians.

All the schools within radius of five kilometers of LoC and IB in Jammu province have been closed.

An official said the administration would take a call on reopening of schools tomorrow morning if peace continued to prevail along the frontiers.

J&K Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today appealed for cessation of hostilities on borders saying that it is people of the State, who have suffered due to the acrimony between India and Pakistan.

“I appeal India and Pakistan not to turn Kashmir in a battlefield,” Mehbooba said while addressing the attestation-cum-passing out parade of police at Sheeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district today.

While expressing her deep anguish over the loss of lives on the borders during the heavy shelling of past few days, she said, “People of J&K are the worst victims of the acrimony between the two neighbouring countries. I pray that the hostilities on border ends soon”.

Calling for friendship, dialogue and reconciliation between India and Pakistan to sort out issues, Mehbooba said, “How painful it is that when people of border areas should be demanding good schools, hospitals and roads, they are asking for bunkers to protect their lives”.