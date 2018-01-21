MUMBAI: Former Samajwadi leader Azam Khan was granted bail on Saturday by a court in a Rs 101-crore defamation suit after he furnished a bond of Rs 15,000 here.

The defamation suit has been filed by in-charge of Jharkhand Waqf board Syed Ejaz Abbas Naqvi, who sought the damages after Khan had allegedly accused the former of being an advocate of the terrorists.

The Bandra court has set April 7 as the next date of hearing.

The alleged incident had taken place during Naqvi’s Uttar Pradesh visit.