NEW DELHI: An Iranian man studying in Jawaharlal Nehru University here has been arrested on charges of beating and sexually harassing a fellow woman student from his native country, police said on Saturday.

The woman, aged 26, complained to Vasant Kunj police station in south Delhi against Mohammad Kashmiri, 27, on January 4.

"The accused, who was at large, was arrested on Friday. He was booked for stalking, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation," a senior police officer said.

The victim said in her complaint that she knew Kashmiri and was his friend.

She claimed Kashmiri sexually harassed her, following which she stopped talking to him. Angry over this, he stalked and beat her up on January 3 and fled after threatening her with dire consequences.

The woman later approached senior police officers on the matter.

