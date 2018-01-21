Locals assess the damage caused due to the cross-border shelling by Pakistan at the international border at Kanachak village in Jammu on Saturday. PTI Photo

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday that the people of valley were the worst victims of the hostility between the two neighbouring countries India and Pakistan.

“Distraught to hear about three more people being caught in the crossfire on the border. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are the worst victims of the hostility between the two neighbouring countries. I pray that the hostility on the borders ends soon,” the chief minister said.

Earlier in the day, two civilians were killed and a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier was injured during a ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's R.S. Pura Sector.

The Pakistan Rangers again resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the R.S. Pura and Akhnoor sectors.

Saturday was the third consecutive day of shelling on civilian areas and border outposts (BoPs) in India by the Pakistan Rangers.

On Friday, at least 11 civilians were injured across Jammu and Kashmir in the firing from across the border.