Black smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. | AP

NEW DELHI: India today strongly condemned the attack on a luxury hotel in Kabul, saying reports about the assault being carried out by Haqqani Network terrorists underlines the need to effectively deal with the issue of safe havens to terrorists in "our shared neighbourhood".

An assault on the Intercontinental Hotel in the Afghan capital killed at least 18 people, including 14 foreigners, and pinned security forces down for more than 13 hours before the last attacker was killed today.

India strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, the external affairs ministry said.

"We express our sincere condolences to the families of those killed in this heinous attack and wish speedy recovery to the injured," the ministry said in a statement.

The reports about the attack having being carried out by terrorists of the internationally proscribed Haqqani Network are a matter of serious concern and bring to fore once again the need to effectively deal with "safe havens and sanctuaries that these terrorists find in our shared neighbourhood", the statement said.

India also commended the professionalism and bravery of the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces in saving the lives of hundreds of civilians from this gruesome attack.

"India stands in solidarity with the Government and the people of Afghanistan in bringing the perpetrators of these terrorist attacks and their supporters to justice," the statement said.