KOLKATA: The CPI(M)'s Central Committee (CC) today adopted a draft political resolution ruling out any form of electoral alliances or adjustments with the Congress, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

"The draft political resolution adopted after incorporating some amendments states that there should be no electoral alliance or understanding with the Congress," Yechury told reporters here.

The draft resolution, which was adopted after a vote on the concluding day of the party's three-day Central Committee meet here, would be released for discussion within the CPI(M) before its congress scheduled to be held in Hyderabad in April.