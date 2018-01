Om Prakash Rawat has been appointed the new Chief Election Commissioner. (File | PTI)

Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat was today appointed as the next chief election commissioner succeeding A K Joti who retires tomorrow, the law ministry said today.

The government also appointed former finance secretary Ashok Lawasa as an election commissioner.

The appointment of the election commissioner was made as a vacancy would have arisen in the three-member poll panel after the retirement of Joti tomorrow.

Sunil Arora is the other election commissioner.