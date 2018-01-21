Residents of Chhindwara's Phutera Dhane Village say they are yet to get electricity connections in their houses. | Image Courtesy: @ANI

CHINNDWARA: Residents of Phutera Dhane village located around 15 kilometres away from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district still await an electricity connection in their village.

With only 15 families living in the area, the vicinity neither has proper roads and nor has any water facility.

“We face a lot of problem due to non-availability of electricity and good roads. Every day we travel 8 kilometres to reach the school. We use oil lamps to complete our work,” said a local.

Narrating her ordeal, the local also urged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to pay heed to their problem.

Meanwhile, another local said that they have been urging the government to address their woes but no action has been taken in this regard.

Interestingly, as per ‘Soubhagya Yojana’, the Centre has aimed 100 percent electrification of the country by 2018.