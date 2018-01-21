RAJGARH: A 63-year-old widow was allegedly raped by a neighbour in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, police said today.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in Kevda Badi area under City Kotwali police station limits and the accused, identified as private security guard Sanjay Thakur (25), has been arrested, a local police official said.

As per preliminary investigation, the accused barged into the victim’s house when she was sleeping and sexually assaulted her, he said.

On hearing the woman's screams, the accused's wife rushed there and thrashed her husband and dragged him home, he added.

The accused was booked under IPC’s section 376 (rape) next day based on the complaint of the victim and a local court yesterday remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days, the official informed.