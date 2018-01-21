YAVATMAL: The third day of the Congress' Chhakri Dharna Andolan to highlight the woes of the farm sector in the state saw Shiv Sena Member of Parliament from Yavatmal-Washim, Bhavana Gawali, arrive at the protest venue.

Gawali met the protesters in Pusad here and extended her support to them stating that her party always stood with farmers and farm labourers.

The farmers have been protesting the government's alleged apathy in compensating cultivators whose cotton crop had been damaged by bollworms.

Five farmers also tonsured their heads as a mark of protest against what they claimed was the anti-farmer policies of the state government.

A similar protest was also held at Arni here which was attended by former MLA and senior Congress leader Shivajirao Moghe.