NEW DELHI: It will cost the government nearly Rs 8 crore annually to run 12 special courts to try the over 1,500 cases related to lawmakers, the law ministry has informed the cabinet secretariat.

The proportion of the amount for the states, where the 12 special courts will come up, is being worked out.

"An estimated expenditure of Rs 7.8 crore to make 12 courts operational for one year has been prepared. The proportionate allocation to the states where such courts would be set up is being worked out," Secretary (Justice) in the law ministry wrote to Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha earlier this month.

Last November, the Supreme Court had directed the government to come up with a scheme to set up 12 special courts to try 1,581 criminal cases pending against elected MPs and MLAs.

The apex court had approved the scheme and had directed the Centre to allocate grants to the governments of the states where such special courts are proposed to be set up.

The courts are to commence operation from March 1 for speedy disposal of the cases.

The Supreme Court had favoured the creation of special courts to exclusively deal with criminal cases involving politicians and their speedy disposal, saying such a move would be in the "interest of the nation".

"We direct the competent authority of the Union of India to place before the court the following information: how many of 1,581 cases involving MLAs and MPs (as declared at the time of filing of the nomination papers to the 2014 elections) have been disposed of within the timeframe of one year as envisaged by this court by order dated March 10, 2014...how many of these cases which have been finally decided have ended in acquittal/conviction of MPs and MLAs ...," the Supreme Court bench had said.