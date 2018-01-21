LUCKNOW: Two persons, including a manager of a private telecom major, were arrested on Saturday for alleged involvement in a murderous attack on a senior journalist in the state capital, police said.

Those arrested and booked under various charges, including Section 307 (attempt to murder), of the Indian Penal Code are Vaibhav Singh, 24, and Neeraj Dixit, 25.

Senior journalist Navalkant Sinha was chased and beaten up on Friday night by the two and threatened with more attacks.

Journalist groups on Saturday demanded immediate arrest of the culprits after which police went looking for them.

Journalists have since demanded that they be booked under the National Security Act.

The case is being monitored by senior Home Department and police officials. Informed sources said Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar has directed Lucknow Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar to take strictest possible action as per law against the accused.

After attack on several journalists in the past few months under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule, scribes have demanded the government ensure their safety and security.

Senior state BJP leaders also went to the police station, pressing for action against the accused and directed officials to ensure proper patrolling.

