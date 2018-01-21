CHANDIGARH: The Haryana police today said measures would be taken to ensure that upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmaavat' could be screened peacefully in the state.

The controversial film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is slated to hit the screens on January 25.

"No one will be allowed to disrupt peace in the state during the screening of Hindi movie Padmaavat," B S Sandhu, Haryana Director-General of Police, said in Gurugram, after inaugurating a building of the special task force (STF).

The Supreme Court had on Thursday paved the way for the all-India release of 'Padmaavat' on January 25, by staying bans imposed by some states and restraining other states from issuing similar notifications.

Meanwhile, the DGP further said a proposal was sent to the state government seeking an increase in punishment in cases of rape if the victim is less than 12 years old.

The district police chiefs have been directed to take strict measures regarding the rising crimes against women and efforts were being made to improve police presence on the roads, Sandhu added.

Speaking about the the newly-constituted STF, Sandhu said it would help in developing a strong intelligence network and check organised crime, including the liquor and drug mafia.

The STF was constituted on the directions of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was keen to have such a force in the wake of rising crime in the state.