ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the BJP has issued show-cause notices to two party MLAs for alleged anti-party activities.

The notices, served yesterday, asked Pani Taram and Paknga Bage who represent Koloriang and Dumporijo Assembly constituencies respectively, to explain why disciplinary action would not be taken against them within a week, a party release said today.

The notices were served on the recommendation of the State Disciplinary Action Committee that which were approved by the core group of the BJP’s state unit.

Further action, party leaders said, would be taken on the basis of their replies.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had on December 27 last year dismissed Taram as Parliamentary Secretary for Home and Education.

Bage is an associate member of the BJP.