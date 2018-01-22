NEW DELHI: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be on a week-long state visit to India from February 17-23, the External Affairs Ministry said on Monday.

The visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in key areas of mutual interest trade and investment, energy, science and innovation, higher education, infrastructure development, skill development and space, a ministry statement said.

"Cooperation in security and counter-terrorism as well as exchange of views on global and regional issues of mutual interest will also form important components of the visit."

The trip comes nearly three years after Modi visited Canada in April 2015. The last visit of a Canadian Prime Minister to India was in November 2012.

"India and Canada share a strategic partnership underpinned by the values of democracy, pluralism, equality for all and rule of law. Strong people-to-people contacts and the presence of a large Indian Diaspora in Canada provide a strong foundation for the relationship," the statement said.



