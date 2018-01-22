NEW DELHI: Delhi Police today claimed to have arrested a man, suspected to be the mastermind of the 2008 Gujarat blasts, from here.

PS Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said they arrested one of the most wanted terrorists of Students Islamic Movement of India(SIMI) - Indian Mujahideen (IM) Abdul Subhan Qureshi after a brief exchange of fire.

"He is the mastermind of the 2008 serial blasts in Gujarat," Kushwah said.

The 2008 Gujarat bombings were a series of 21 bomb blasts that hit Ahmedabad, India, on July 26, 2008, within a span of 70 minutes. 56 people were killed and over 200 people were injured.

The officer did not divulge further details.

(With Inputs from ANI)