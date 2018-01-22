NEW DELHI: Hours after it became known that President Ram Nath Kovind had accepted the Election Commission’s (EC) recommendation to disqualify 20 MLAs of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for holding offices of profit, the party leadership decided to fight it out in the courts. It had already moved the Delhi High Court on Friday, but failed to get immediate relief. The case will come up again on Monday.

If there is an adverse order, the party intends to take the matter to the Supreme Court. The AAP also realises that the legal battle will take a long time, which may dent its image in the upcoming polls, including the 2019 general elections.

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “We have already moved the High Court. Hearing is scheduled for tomorrow (Monday).” He added that “all executive orders of the President and LG are open for judicial scrutiny.”

The party, however, realises that by-elections to the 20 seats are a distant possibility and it is gearing up to fight it. It expects the bypolls, if they are conducted, to happen within a couple of months.

The AAP though got support from senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha. Sinha tweeted, “President’s order disqualifying the 20 AAP MLAs is complete miscarriage of natural justice. No hearing, no waiting for High Court’s order. It is Tughluqshahi of the worst order.”