NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed proceedings in the Delhi and Bombay High Courts on cases related to levying Goods and Services Tax (GST) on sanitary napkins.

The top court further said it would hear all cases pertaining to this matter if they were stalled from being examined in state high courts.

Petitioners have also been issued notices by the apex court in this regard.

Protests have been witnessed in different pockets of the country demanding the exemption of sanitary napkins under the GST ambit, in a bid to promote sanitation and hygiene among women.

Earlier in January, a group of students from Gwalior launched a campaign by writing messages on sanitary napkins to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to eliminate the designated 12 percent GST on the product and make it free of cost.