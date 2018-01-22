CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government will implement Supreme Court orders on 'Padmaavat' and provide security to the state's cinema halls that will screen the film, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday.

"It is good if some theatre owners do not want to screen the film. But those who want to screen it will be provided full security," Khattar told the media after inaugurating two underpasses on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Gurugram.

However, cinema halls and multiplexes in Haryana are uncertain if they will screen the film, releasing on January 25, apprehending violence by elements opposed to the film.

Haryana was among the BJP-ruled states that banned the screening of 'Padmaavat', citing law and order issues.

The Supreme Court last week stayed the ban imposed on the film's screening by the governments of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

Sections of the Rajput community and fringe elements are opposing the film, produced and directed by leading filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, saying it portrayed queen Padmavati in a wrong manner.

