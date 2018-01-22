JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said her government was considering amnesty to second-time stone pelters in the Kashmir Valley.

The Chief Minister, replying to a question in the upper house of the Assembly, said:

"The government is reviewing the cases of second-time offenders involved in stone pelting protests."

The government had earlier ordered the withdrawal of cases against those who stoned security forces for the first time.

Unless the cases are withdrawn, the persons can't get government jobs.