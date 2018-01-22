SRINAGAR: A civilian was injured when militants hurled a grenade at an army vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade at a passing army vehicle at Drangbal near Pampore town on the highway but missed, and it exploded on the road, injuring a civilian passer-by, a police officer said.

The injured man has been shifted to a hospital, the officer added.