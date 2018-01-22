NEW DELHI: Bandhuraj Lone, a petitioner seeking Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe in Justice Loya death case on Monday hoped that the former Judge is served justice.

While asserting that he has complete faith in the Indian judicial system, Lone hoped for a favourable verdict.

“We have kept forward the circumstantial pieces of evidence in the Justice Loya death case. I am hopeful that the decision will be in our favour. I believe justice will be served to Justice Loya,” Lone told ANI.

Lone further welcomed the constitution of a new bench to hear the matter and said that it is crucial to end all doubts in the connection.

“We demand an enquiry by an independent agency in the matter,” he added.

A three-judge Supreme Court (SC) bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra will hear the pleas seeking an investigation into the allegedly suspicious death of Justice Loya.

On January 16, a Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Mohan M. Shantanagoudar recused themselves from hearing the PILs.

The Judge Loya case was one of many issues raised by four Supreme Court judges in the January 12 press conference. They alleged that the CJI was assigning cases to benches of his personal preference.

Justice Loya, died of a heart attack in December 2014, while he was hearing the politically-sensitive Sohrabuddin Sheikh police encounter case in which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah was an accused along with several others. Shah was subsequently discharged from the case by the judge who took over the case.