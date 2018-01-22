The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Monday ordered transferring of two pleas relating to alleged mysterious death case of CBI judge Justice B H Loya filed in the Bombay High Court to the apex court.

The Supreme Court has fixed the first week of February for further hearing. The Court said, it would examine all the documents related to the death of Justice Loya, according to ANI.

The Maharashtra government told the apex court that a careful and prudent investigation was conducted after the media reports and four judicial officers assured that there was no foul play involved. The three-judge bench recorded statements saying Justice Loya died of cardiac arrest.

The two petitions are filed to seek an independent probe into the death of Justice Loya, who died in alleged suspicious circumstances in 2014.

The top court had asked the Maharashtra government earlier in the month to submit the postmortem report of the CBI judge who had died under mysterious circumstances, asserting that the "matter was very serious."

Maharashtra-based journalist Lone and activist Tehseen Poonavala had filed independent pleas seeking a fair probe into the mysterious death of Justice Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, in which top police officers and the Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah have been named as parties.

