BHOPAL: With the release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" coming closer, protests against the film by the Shri Rajput Karni Sena have been growing in Madhya Pradesh. On Monday the Karni Sena held demonstrations in various parts of the state.

In Bhopal, members of the Karni Sena, an organisation of the Rajput community, protested outside Jyoti Talkies and warned of consequences if the film was released.

In Indore, the protesters resorted to burning tyres. Deputy Inspector General Hari Narayan Chari Mishra told IANS that protesters were forcibly removed from many places.

The situation was tense in Ujjain as tyres were burnt and roads blocked. Police had to use mild force to disperse protesters.

Meanwhile, a group of women, representing the Rajput community, left Ratlam for Rajasthan's Chittorgarh where they will stage a protest.

"Padmaavat" is scheduled to release nationwide on Thursday. The Karni Sena and some other groups claim the film distorts history.