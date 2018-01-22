BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday agreed to the demands of agitating teachers, who had recently shaved their heads while protesting in the state.

The teachers will be included in the education department as regular teachers and over 2.84 lakh teachers will be benefited, said the chief minister in an event at his official residence.

The contractual teachers, who were demanding equal pay for equal work, had recently shaved their heads as a mark of protest.

The teachers have also been demanding a proper transfer policy.