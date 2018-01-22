CHANDIGARH: Punjap Police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old man for killing a Facebook friend of his sister who had allegedly raped her. Lovedish Singh, 25, and his accomplices Harwinder Singh alias Feeta of Moheru village and Jatinder Gill of Gohir village near Nakodar were arrested for the murder of 22-year-old Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Daherka village in Jagraon.

Surjit Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police of Ludhiana (Rural), said Gurpreet had invited the woman, a Jalandhar resident, to Ludhiana for a meeting and allegedly raped her.

“Gurpreet also clicked some objectionable pictures of the girl and used them to blackmail her and extorted `5,000 from her,” Surjit Singh said.

Gurpreet posted objectionable pictures and videos of the girl on Instagram and sold some pictures to LPU students for `15,000. The woman came to know of it and informed a friend, Jatinder, who shared the matter with her brother Lovedish. Lovedish, Jatinder and Harwinder visited Ludhiana on December 30 and met Gurpreet, whom they convinced to accompany them to Chachoki village near Phagwara, he said.

They grabbed Gurpreet’s mobile phone and found the lewd pictures of Lovedish’s sister. The trio attacked Gurpreet with sharp-edged weapons, before slitting his throat, the SSP said.