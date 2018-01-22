NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi today alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces only privileged people and not farmers, labourers or jawans.

Gandhi's remarks came after Modi defended his trademark hugging of world leaders in a TV interview, saying he was unaware of laid down protocols as he is a common man.

"He claims he is a common man, but embraces only the privileged. Modiji, what is your compulsion... it's important that farmers, labourers and jawans are also hugged," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

The Congress chief has often denounced Modi’s way of greeting world leaders with a hug.

The party had earlier put up a video mocking Modi for hugging world leaders.