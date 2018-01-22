JAIPUR: Members of the Jauhar Swabhimaan Manch, a group representing Rajput women in Rajasthan, have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to either stall the release of the film "Padmaavat" or give them the go-ahead for euthanasia.

Earlier, the women had threatened to perform "jauhar" (self-immolation) on January 24 if the government did not intervene to stop the screening of the film. However, now they have demanded that they be given the nod for euthanasia, said Vishwabandhu Singh, general secretary of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena.

The plan to perform "jauhar" has been canceled, he added.

The women took out a rally yesterday and gave a memorandum, addressed to the prime minister, to a senior district administration official, demanding a complete ban on the film.

Another leader of the fringe group, Dharmendra Singh, said jauhar is "illegal and hence, it was decided to cancel the plan".

Over 1,900 women had vowed to perfom "jauhar" on January 24 in Chittorgarh, he said.

Additional SP, Chittorgarh, Sudhir Joshi said there was no such activity planned now.

Fringe groups objecting to the Sanjay Leela Bhansali- directed movie have alleged it hurts the sentiments of the Rajput community.

Queen Padmini and 16,000 other Rajput women are said to have committed jauhar in the year 1303, preferring to die rather than be captured by Alauddin Khilji, then Muslim king of Delhi.

The film, starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati and Ranveer Singh as Allaudin Khilji, will hit the screens on January 25, after months of stiff opposition from right-wing groups.