PM Narendra Modi leaves for Davos, Switzerland to take part in World Economic Forum. (Photo | ANI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday left for Davos in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum.

"Showcasing India's resilient economy and India's attractiveness as a destination of doing business!

"PM Narendra Modi emplanes for Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Modi will be the first Prime Minister from India to participate in the forum meeting in two decades after the then Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in 1997.

The main event in Davos will be the keynote speech of Modi at the plenary session on January 23.

On Tuesday, Modi will also interact with 120 members of the International Business Council, which is a part of the WEF.

He will also interact with CEOs of Indian companies separately.