NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday leave for Davos, Switzerland to attend the 48th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu among others.

He is scheduled to deliver a keynote address on the opening day of the meeting on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral talks with the President of Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset, besides holding a series of meetings with business leaders and addressing the international business council.

Under the theme “Creating a shared future in a Fractured World”, the meeting aims to set an agenda to address political, economic and Social challenges of recent times.

This year, over 3,000 global leaders from business, government, politics, academia and social sectors are participating at the Summit which will conclude on January 26.

