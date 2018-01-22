NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday asked the ED to file a supplementary chargesheet in a case against LIC agent Anand Chauhan, who is accused of investing Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's "tainted" money in LIC policies.

Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file the chargesheet as soon as possible and listed the matter for February 1. The ED earlier filed a status report in the case.

The ED had filed a chargesheet against Life Insurance Corp agent Chauhan and accused him of investing Virbhadra Singh's Rs 5.14 crore in LIC policies purchased in Virbhadra Singh's name and those of his family members, including wife Pratibha Singh.

The ED had registered the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

A probe had allegedly found that Virbhadra Singh had accumulated assets worth Rs 6.03 crore in his name and in the names of his family members, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income, during his tenure as the Union Steel Minister from 2009 to 2011.