PRATAPGARH: A 19-year-old Dalit girl was burnt alive allegedly by a father-son duo in Lalganj area here, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday when one Deep and his father entered the house of Mithailal and set her daughter Anju ablaze after sprinkling kerosene oil on her, they said.

The victim was alone in the house at the time of the incident.

She was rushed to the hospital where she died during treatment, police said.

An FIR has been registered in this connection, they said, adding no arrests have been made so far.