NEW DELHI: About 22 per cent of Indian adults in urban areas suffer from the problem of constipation, a gut health survey by a multinational healthcare firm has suggested.

Among 8 cities where the survey, by Abbott in association with a global market research firm, was carried out, Kolkata tops the chart at 28 per cent while Chennai is at a close second with 26 per cent.

The study conducted in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Patna, Ahmedabad and Lucknow also highlighted that 6 per cent of the Indian population, who suffer from constipation, also had co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypothyroidism and Anorectal disorders.

Higher percentage of constipation sufferers are in metros –23 per cent-- as opposed to non-metros –19 per cent- the survey highlighted. It was also suggested that various metabolic disorders are likely to cause constipation.

For example, diabetics are 2.2 times more prone to constipation vis-à-vis non-diabetics while patients with hypothyroidism are 2.4 times likely to develop constipation vs patients without hypothyroidism. Moreover, people with Anorectal disorders have more than 2.7 times the likelihood of associated constipation.

Also, people suffering from these other health isssues had more severe form of constipation.

The analysis also pointed out that pregnancy was common cause of constipation in women, with every 1 in 4 pregnant females suffering from constipation.

“It has been observed that constipation is most common in the second trimester. The survey also highlights the fact that 18 per cent pregnant women developed anorectal disorders, thus making it imperative for medical practitioners to identify the condition in its early stage and begin treatment,” it noted.

The survey also brought to light the fact that though 88 per cent of the sufferers were concerned about the condition, very few were willing to discuss it with their immediate family or friends due to the “social taboo”. About 49 per cent of over 4200 respondents were also shy about seeking medical help to solve their problem.

In fact, on an average, respondents admit to waiting for an average of four months before deciding on consulting a doctor, said the study.

Experts said that the findings indicated at changing lifestyle and the health burden it is causing, particularly in urban India.

“Constipation among Indians is slightly different from West, our patients usually open bowels everyday but it is sense of incomplete or unsatisfactory evacuation that they interpret as constipation,” said Nutan Desai, gastroenterologist with Fortis Hospital in Mulund, Mumbai.

“Poor eating habits, irregular meal times, inadequate sleep, lack of exercise and refined food intake contribute to the rising occurrence of poor bowel movement,” Desai added.

Key Findings

The eight-city survey highlights higher percentage of constipation sufferers in metros (23%) as opposed to non-metros (19%). Kolkata has the highest number of sufferers at 28%, followed by Chennai at 26 %.

Delhi, at 23 % reported third highest number of people suffering from cosntipation

About 33% of the sufferers had never treated constipation, while 48% had resorted to home remedies to treat the condition

Around 21% sufferers did not indulge in any physical activity, making sedentary lifestyle an important factor associated with constipation.

Various metabolic disorders are likely to cause constipation. For example, diabetics are 2.2 times more prone to constipation as compared to nondiabetics while patients with hypothyroidism are 2.4 times likely to develop constipation vs patients without hypothyroidism.