NEW DELHI:ALL fuel retail outlets on National Highways will have to provide free toilet facilities to commuters. The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has written to all states to ensure clean toilets at fuel stations with separate demarcation for male and female commuters within three months.

It was observed that the toilets provided along highways are too small and unusable and are not demarcated separately for men and women.

“It is also observed that the toilet units are not being maintained or are in pathetic conditions and are not accessible for all road users or kept under lock and key. In order to ensure that toilet units are provided in a uniform manner, a standard layout for toilet unit has been designed, which should be followed,” said the directions.

The toilet unit will have to be at a standalone location within the retail outlet’s premises equipped with lighting, water and requisite cleaning accessories, and should be open round the clock.

In 2013, the ministry had issued an order that all fuel stations shall be a part of rest area complex along National Highways with restrooms, restaurants, kiosks, bathing facilities, repair facilities, creche and toilets, among others.