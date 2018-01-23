Anandiben Patel takes oath as new Madhya Pradesh Governor
By IANS | Published: 23rd January 2018 10:41 AM |
Last Updated: 23rd January 2018 10:41 AM | A+A A- |
BHOPAL: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel on Tuesday took oath as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh.
Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Hemant Gupta administered the oath of office to Patel in a function at the Raj Bhavan.
Parliament Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his cabinet colleagues were present on the occasion.