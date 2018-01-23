Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with governor Anandiben Patel in Bhopal. | Image Courtesy: @ANI

BHOPAL: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel on Tuesday took oath as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Hemant Gupta administered the oath of office to Patel in a function at the Raj Bhavan.

Parliament Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his cabinet colleagues were present on the occasion.